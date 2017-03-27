Police in Wethersfield creating video surveillance registry

More and more people use surveillance cameras to protect their homes, but Wethersfield Police Department is reminding residents that they'll get more out of their security systems by registering those cameras.

Eyewitness News talked with the Wethersfield Police Department to find out how this all works and how it could affect you.

"We found it be a good way to partner with the community, and hopefully, share some good results with them,” Wethersfield Police Lt. Andrew Power said.

Power said an officer within the department came forward with a new idea to help better prevent and investigate crime. That officer suggested starting a video camera registry, which with the homeowners' approval, would let home security cameras be their eyes and ears.

"What it would entail is voluntarily -- give us their name, address, and some contact it, and we'll keep a database,” Power said. “So if there's any crimes that occur or suspicious incidents, we would contact them, ask them to review their video and if there's something of use, ask them for a copy of this video."

Police posted about this registry to their department Facebook page Sunday night.

The Wethersfield Police Department said after making the post, they've already heard back from people who live here in town.

"We have a small database now,” Power said. “We expect it to grow little by little."

Power said surveillance cameras at both homes and local businesses -- have been instrumental to solving crimes.

A video captured on Wolcott Hill Road in September 2012 and shared exclusively with Channel 3 shows an alleged intruder wheeling his bike onto a stranger's lawn, unplugging two surveillance cameras, before making his way into the home.

"We get that image and we can distribute it to other police departments, see if anyone can id the person,” Power said.

Eyewitness News asked people what they think about this new system.

"I think it's a good idea,” Marty Koehler, of Wethersfield, said.

While many thought this would be a helpful tool for police, other folks told Eyewitness News they were reluctant.

"I think it's a little bigger brother kind of stuff,” Walter Harris, of New Britain said. “They're just trying to get into our houses at all times."

Police maintain it's your choice to provide this information and the department will not have any control over your video surveillance video. It's simply a contact list they can work with.

