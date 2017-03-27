More than 100 teacher contracts may not be renewed

More than 100 Bristol teachers may not have their contracts renewed.

The superintendent said 104 non-tenured teachers, and five administrators were put “on notice.”

The move comes as Bristol deals with budget challenges.

State law requires schools to notify teachers by May 1 if they could potentially lose their jobs.

Typically, once budgets are hammered out, some staff members are rehired.

