Meditation in minutes, with only a smart phone

Our own Kara Sundlun is helping helping how to learn to meditate in minutes while using your phone.

In this week’s Kara’s Cure, Sundlun said studies point to meditation as a powerful aid to lower stress, blood pressure, sleep better and more.

Besides learning the basics and importance of meditation, Sundlun shows you where to find some videos and seminars available to help.

To learn about the Oprah & Deepak Meditation Challenge that begins April 10, click here.

To see several meditation videos, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.