Meriden Catholic school to close at end of academic year

A Catholic school in Meriden will be closings its doors at the end of the academic year.

On Monday, the Archdiocese of Hartford announced Saint Joseph School in Meriden would close, saying “a review of the finances made it clear that Saint Joseph School could not sustain financial viability into the future.”

The pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school will shut its doors for good in June.

"It was a real parochial school, you got a real nice education," said Dan Roberts, class of 1961.

The 149 students who are currently enrolled in the school will join the 206 students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, which is located about a quarter mile from Saint Joseph. The plan is to try to place teachers in other Catholic schools.

“It is with sadness in my heart that I have to make this announcement. Saint Joseph School, which is more than 100 years old, has served our community and its students extremely well, but the financial resources to continue are not available,” said Rev. Gerald Dziedzic.

He also said "discussions involving the Archdiocesan pastoral planning process had already pointed to the likelihood that there would only be one Catholic school in Meriden. He added that he is 'very hopeful' that families will join together as one strong Catholic school community, with sustainable finances and enrollment for the future," in a press release.

Roger Dezinno runs Graeber's Pharmacy just across the street from the school. He went there as a child.

"I guess financial problems have a lot to do with its sad to see it go,” Dezinno said.

This isn’t just an issue in Meriden.

The Archdiocese said between this year and last year, four other schools have closed or are slated to close, while two others have merged or plan to merge.

"I just feel bad for all the teachers, seeing the little kids. There is another woman that works in here. We get a kick out of watching the kids crossing the street,” said Bobbie Palen, who works in Meriden.

Later this week, students will have a chance to visit their potential new school down the road. There will also be an open house at night for parents.

