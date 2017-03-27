No injuries in Rocky Hill school bus crash

No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus in Rocky Hill on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 3:42 p.m. on Cold Springs Road, police said.

The bus was coming from West Hill School.

Police said there were no injuries and all students were accounted for and safely returned to their parents.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

