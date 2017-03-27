Man wanted on federal drug charges arrested in Wallingford

A man wanted on federal drug charges was arrested in Wallingford over the weekend.

Police stopped a car on North Colony Road Saturday night. It was being driven by 23-year-old Luis Serrano, of Meriden.

Officers discovered that Serrano, known as “El Cachi,” was wanted by Homeland Security Investigations for federal drug charges.

He is facing several charges, including weapons in a motor vehicle and fugitive from justice, and was held on a $501,000 bond.

