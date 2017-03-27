UTC expanding, building new digital hub in New York

One of the state’s biggest companies is expanding, but not in Connecticut.

United Technologies is investing $300 million in a new digital hub, to be built in Brooklyn, New York.

The investment will create 250 new jobs.

It is unclear why the project won’t be built in Connecticut, where UTC is headquartered, but it has been reported that the company wanted a more urban setting.

