Snow days impact Torrington graduation date

Students are upset that their graduation date is being moved (WFSB)

A surplus of snow days is forcing hundreds of Connecticut high school seniors to change their graduation day plans.

On Monday, at a public meeting, a large group Torrington High School students and parents complained that swapping their commencement date will cause heartache, but district leaders say there is nothing they can do.

Superintendent Denise Clemons met with Torrington seniors and parents to discuss why their graduation ceremony must be moved from Father's Day, June 18.

“I wanted to get in front of it as quick as possible. As soon as we hit that day that I knew that the 18th was not an option,” Clemons said.

It comes down to mother nature and the law. The blizzard and snow day on March 14 meant Torrington high couldn't hit 180 school days by June 18, so by law the ceremony can't take place until afterwards.

Senior Sidney Mourges said she is devastated about the change because she already had plans out of state for the next week, and now may not be able walk with her classmates.

Her mom Cheryl Mourges blames the district for poor planning.

“I think there should have been some forethought maybe that this could have been coming. I think they could have avoided a lot of this,” Cheryl Mourges said.

Some students like Darnell Battle said the most difficult part is that some seniors and relatives had been planning on the 18th and now may miss out.

“We've been through a lot together. There's something about this class that just makes it very meaningful for all of us to be able to be together. Graduate together,” Battle said.

Seniors will vote on a few other post-June 18 graduation dates and venues. District leaders will also try to build in more snow days to prevent this from happening again.

The current superintendent was just hired in January.

Seniors will vote this week on the new proposed dates and an announcement will be made on Thursday.

The most popular choice seems to be Tuesday June 20 at the high school.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.