Rising gas prices could prompt changes to summer driving habits

Connecticut drivers might be paying more than 40 cents more per gallon of gas come summertime.

In a new report, AAA projected a national increase as drivers head into the warmer months. The report also predicted that most Americans will change or adjust their driving habits.

“It’s been awhile since gas prices have been high enough to make drivers think twice about how far they go or how often they fill up, but the new survey suggests that time is fast approaching” said Amy Parmenter, greater Hartford AAA spokesperson.

The auto club expected the national average this summer to peak near $2.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded. As of Tuesday, it was $2.29.

Connecticut gas prices are expected to be even higher than that. Tuesday's price was $2.38.

It's the time of year when oil refineries shift from the winter to summer blends. Demand also ramps up.

One driver told Eyewitness News that it will change his habits.

"[There will be some change], you can't stop your life," said Walter Luciuk of East Granby.

"When they talk about adjusting their driving habits, this means that maybe they are going to drive less or they combine their errands and do fewer trips," Parmenter said. "They're going stop spend less on things like shopping or dining out."

According to the AAA survey, 70 percent would make everyday lifestyle changes.

"I drive nearly 150 miles to go to New Milford," said Libby DeLaune of Newington.

Others said the prices would have to climb higher for them to change.

"If it got to $3 to $4 a gallon, then I’d have to rethink it," said Timothy Thomsen of Manchester.

Drivers ages 18 to 34 said they're less likely to change their habits despite the uptick in prices.

