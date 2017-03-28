Rain showers could be heavy this evening

After receiving roughly half an inch of rain in some parts of the state on Monday, another system has brought some more on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday were as high as 0.43” in Milford, 0.39” in Greenwich and Stratford, and 0.38” in West Haven, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

There will be periods of rain this evening, and possibly some heavier downpours mixed in.

DePrest said the wet weather will end by midnight, or shortly after.

"Lows overnight will range from 35-40 and the sky will likely become partly cloudy in the pre-dawn hours," DePrest said.

Wednesday, the sun should finally make an appearance after several days of dreary weather.

"Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s, which will be nice after days of chilly weather. The breeze may gust to over 20 mph at times," DePrest said.

Temps will dip into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday night.

Thursday will be the nicest day of the week.

It will be sunny with highs in the low to middle 50s.

"Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness Thursday night and temperatures will drop close to freezing," DePrest said.

A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain could develop just before dawn.

It should change over to light rain for most of the state by Friday afternoon.

"However, some of our medium-range models are indicating a light accumulation of snow and sleet, perhaps a coating to 3"," DePrest said, adding that while that is possible, accumulations could also be much lighter.

It will be a chilly day with highs ranging in the upper 30s.

More rain is likely Friday night.

