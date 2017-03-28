Fans rally behind UConn as women head to 10th straight Final Four

A rally was held for the UConn women's basketball team as they headed off to Dallas for the Final Four. (@UConnHuskies photo)

Following a rout of Oregon, the University of Connecticut women's basketball team heads to Dallas on Tuesday for its 10th straight Final Four.

A rally took place on the Storrs campus at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, just before the team began its journey south.

Fans gathered outside the north entrance of Gampel Pavilion and provided a roaring ovation as the team boarded the bus to the airport.

"Sometimes I don't have words. I get overly excited when I think about it," UConn junior Angelica Quiroz said. "I think we're going all the way."

Quiroz said she has followed the team during her time at UConn. With five straight championships, every student on campus and every member on this team only knows what it's like to win.

"I don't think we know losing because of the great program we have. It's not built overnight," Quiroz said. "It's a legacy and they're just building upon it."

It's putting the pressure on this team that many considered to be rebuilding this year.

"It's not rebuilding, clearly," Quiroz said. "We're a strong force to be reckoned with."

Top-seeded UConn defeated Oregon 90-52 on Monday night in Bridgeport to earn the berth.

Napheesa Collier had a game-high 28 points while Gabby Williams added 25.

The victory also put coach Geno Auriemma past Pat Summit for the most NCAA Tournament wins. He now has 113. The win was also the most of any coach in division 1 history.

The MOST NCAA tournament wins by a head coach in D1 history! ??#AndCounting pic.twitter.com/5iqrXPbRBL — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) March 28, 2017

UConn now heads to Dallas to face Mississippi State on Friday. Last year, in the sweet 16, the Huskies beat Mississippi State by 60. If they win, they'll face either South Carolina or Stanford in the championship game.

Las Vegas bookmakers are confident as well. Eyewitness News reached out to the Westgate Sportsbook and they have UConn as 1100 favorites to win it all. That means, a bettor would need to risk $1,100 just to make $100.

"It was amazing," UConn sophomore Kristen Riley said. "I don't think anyone expected us to do it, so it made it even better."

