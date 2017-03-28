Overnight robbery under investigation in East Hartford

The 7-Eleven on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford was robbed early Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo)

Police are looking into an overnight robbery at a convenience store in East Hartford.

They said it happened at a 7-Eleven on Burnside Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

A person with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register.

No one was hurt.

However, the suspect managed to flee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police.

