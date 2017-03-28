Woman arrested in connection with deadly Waterford crash

Brianne Colonna was arrested in connection with a deadly Waterford crash that happened on Dec. 26. (Waterford police photo)

After learning about an active arrest warrant following a deadly crash, a woman turned herself into Waterford police on Monday.

Officers said Brianne Colonna, 27, of Colchester, was under the influence when she was involved in a crash on Dec. 26.

It happened in the area of the Boston Post Road and Reynolds Lane in Waterford.

A passenger, 24-year-old Stephanie Turkowski, died as a result of the crash.

Three other people were hospitalized.

She was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, first-degree reckless driving and failure to drive right in a construction zone.

Police said she posted a $150,000 bond and was given a court date of April 5 in New London.

