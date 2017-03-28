Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Waterbury

Police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Waterbury.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The victim's identity and details on what led up to the crash weren't immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.