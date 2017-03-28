Crash involving Yale shuttle reported in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash involving Yale shuttle reported in New Haven

A Yale University shuttle was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo) A Yale University shuttle was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Yale University shuttle in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Whitney Avenue and Linden Street.

Along with the shuttle, three other vehicles were involved.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

