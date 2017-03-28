Train derailment in New Milford closes road

Police said the cars that derailed contained only cargo and no passengers. (WFSB)

A train derailment in New Milford has closed a nearby road.

According to the New Milford Police Department, five cars from a Housatonic Railroad cargo train derailed at River Road and Rooster Tail Hollow.

Police said the cars that derailed contained only cargo and no passengers.

River Road remains closed on Tuesday until further notice, police said.

There were no hazardous materials on board and none of the cargo was spilled.

Housatonic Railroad will be responding to clear the tracks.

