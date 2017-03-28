Manchester police make child porn arrest

A Manchester man faces child pornography charges.

Police said James Hall, 50, turned himself in on an arrest warrant.

Hall was arrested on Monday.

Police said the arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Center for Digital Investigations with help from state police.

Hall was charged with two counts of first-degree possession of child pornography and a count of promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

He was held on a $50,000 cash-surety bond and was given a court date of April 11.

