PD: New Hampshire man caught speeding at 136 mph on I-84

A New Hampshire man was arrested after police said he was caught speeding more than 120 mph twice on Interstate 84 on Monday night.

Khalid Rajab, of Manchester, NH was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without a license and failure to have lights lit. Police said 21-year-old Rajab has his driving license suspended out of New Hampshire.

The arrest of Rajab comes over police said he was seen first speeding in a Dodge Challenger on the eastbound side of I-84 near exit 62 around 11:12 p.m. Police said troopers tried to stop the Challenger, but the vehicle got up to speeds of more than 125 mph. They broke up off the pursuit around exit 64, police said.

A trooper was doing speed enforcement in the area of exit 66 in Vernon around 11:14 p.m. Police said the Challenger was recorded traveling at 136 mph.

Police said when the trooper turned its lights on, the Challenger turned its lights off and "continued at a high rate of speed" eastbound on I-84. The troopers alerted other troopers in Willington and Tolland.

Another trooper captured the Challenger traveling at 106 mph near the rest area in Willingtona short time later. That trooper turned on its emergency lights and then, police said "exited the Interstate and entered the rest area."

Troopers with the help of the K9 Rocky were able to arrest Rajab a short time later after he tried to flee on foot from his vehicle.

Rajab is being held on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.

