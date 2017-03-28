Police in Plainville are searching for a hiker who has been missing in the nearby woods.

Police said the hiker is 64-years-old, and has been missing since Saturday at noon. (WFSB)

The search for a missing 64-year-old hiker in Plainville continued on Monday.

Arthur Williams went for a hike on the Metacomet Trail on Saturday and never returned. (Plainville police photo)

Police continue search for hiker who has been missing for 4 days

Police are continuing their search for a missing 64-year-old hiker on Tuesday in Plainville.

Arthur Williams went for a hike on Saturday afternoon and never returned, according to police. He was last seen walking westbound on North Mountain Road in New Britain. It was the Pinnacle Mountain area near the Metacomet Trail system.

For the third time, police went into the woods of Plainville looking for Williams in an area that they did not get to on Monday. Police said they have K9s helping the search and they will be pushing the animals "hard."

"Still don't have any leads..no signs of him...just out there hoping for the best at this point," said Plainville Police Lt. Eric Peterson.

The state police helicopter could not be used on Tuesday because of the weather conditions.

Williams' family told Eyewitness News that he was wearing jeans, a camouflage Army-style jacket and a black backpack. He was also holding walking sticks.

Williams is an experienced hiker who knows the area well, but his family said he was not carrying a cell phone.

"Just surprising. We're hoping he is somewhere and he's okay and it's just frustrating," Peterson said.

Detectives will search until it gets dark and said they will reassess their plans for Wednesday.

Police said they have received a few tips, but none led to the discovery of Williams. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-747-1616.

