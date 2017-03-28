Turkey finds itself trapped on Aetna's roof

A turkey was trapped on the roof of Aetna in Hartford. (D/C Foley Twitter photo)

Thanksgiving may be less than eight months away, but one turkey tried to hide out on the roof of an insurance company.

According to Hartford police, a turkey was found trapped on the roof of Aetna on Tuesday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Hartford Fire Department were called to help.

There's no word on how the bird got up there, but crews are working to rescue it.

Current sitch! Turkey stuck on the roof at Aetna. I'm Calling in some help from friends @kyleoverturf and HFD. #SaveTheTurkey pic.twitter.com/UGQzSyWgLl — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2017

