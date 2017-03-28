Route 372 in Cromwell reopens after serious crash

A crash has closed Route 372 in Cromwell on Tuesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Route 372 in Cromwell has reopened after being closed for a few hours Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

Police called it a "major accident" that closed the westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane on Route 372 near Willowbrook Road. Drivers were being detoured up Willowbrook Road.

There was no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

