Yard Goats expected to play ball in two weeks

The Hartford Stadium Authority will be meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Yard Goats. (WFSB)

In just about two weeks, the first pitch should be thrown at Hartford's new baseball stadium.

There are have been delays, and plenty of cost overruns, but while some are happy the stadium will finally be open, others are worried about debt.

"It is great to hear the ballpark will be completed - there is some finish work going on...but there is no real concern about us playing on opening day,” said Josh Solomon, Yard Goats owner.

He has lost a lot of money because the Yard Goats couldn’t play in their home field last year. They lost an entire season.

On April 13, Dunkin Donuts Stadium is expected to open.

"I don't foresee anything at this point that will prevent opening day from going forward,” said Patrick Nails, of Arch Insurance.

Tickets for opening day sold out in just 30 minutes, yet the stadium is a money loser. Hartford will lose about $2 million this year and $3.5 million next year.

The city was counting on revenue from phase two of the project -- housing, retail and possibly a hotel. But Centerplan, the fired developer, has rights to that property and is suing the city.

Before the city can even consider another developer, it has to clean up that legal mess.

"You got to play the hand we were dealt- a half built stadium with the money already borrowed -mired in delays and cost overruns. What we have focused on is getting that very complicated project to completion so it can be win a for the city,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The stadium is expected to employ about 300 people. About 70 percent are from Hartford.

