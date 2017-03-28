Event set to prescribe life-saving anti-heroin drug

The state has approved its first off-site event to prescribe an overdose-reversing drug and it's happening on Tuesday.

The Department of Consumer Protection approved the naloxone event for Hartford.

The DCP said it extended a pharmacy's license to be able to hold the event at Frontier Communications.

Pharmacists said it's a way to prescribe the anti-opioid drug and provide training to groups and organizations looking to sponsor similar events.

Attendees who need a naloxone prescription should bring their insurance card.

"We're committed to combating the opioid crisis in whatever way we can, and we know there's not just one solution," said Jonathan A. Harris, Consumer Protection commissioner. "I'm proud that our agency has taken steps to make naloxone prescriptions, training, and information that can support those suffering from addiction more accessible."

The New Britain Pharmacy, Northeast Pharmacy Service Corporation, Frontier Communications and the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition are sponsoring the event.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at Frontier Communications on Brainard Road in Hartford.

Pharmacies and pharmacists interested in obtaining approval to prescribe at an offsite event may contact DCP's Drug Control Division by emailing dcp.drugcontrol@ct.gov or by calling 860-713-6065.

