Recipe for mocktail Blackberry Mule

AAA is helping provide some delicious alternatives for designated drivers this March Madness. One of the drinks, they have designed is called the Blackberry Mule.

Here are the ingredients:

2 heaping bar spoons blackberry puree

1⁄2 oz Lime Juice

Ice

Ginger beer

To make the drink:

Fill copper ‘mule’ mug with ice

Add blackberry puree, lime juice

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with lime wedge

To see the full brochure from AAA on mocktails and ways to stay safe this March Madness, click here.

