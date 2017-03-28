Recipe for mocktail Blackberry Mule - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Recipe for mocktail Blackberry Mule

Posted: Updated:
One of the drinks designed by AAA is called the Blackberry Mule. (AAA) One of the drinks designed by AAA is called the Blackberry Mule. (AAA)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

AAA is helping provide some delicious alternatives for designated drivers this March Madness. One of the drinks, they have designed is called the Blackberry Mule. 

Here are the ingredients:

  • 2 heaping bar spoons blackberry puree
  • 1⁄2 oz Lime Juice
  • Ice
  • Ginger beer 

To make the drink:

  • Fill copper ‘mule’ mug with ice
  • Add blackberry puree, lime juice 
  • Top with ginger beer
  • Garnish with lime wedge 

To see the full brochure from AAA on mocktails and ways to stay safe this March Madness, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.