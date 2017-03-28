Investigative report, 911 calls from East Hartford plane crash released

A sense of normalcy is slowly returning to an East Hartford neighborhood following Tuesday's deadly plane crash. However, many questions regarding the circumstances continue to swirl.

Dozens of emergency crews responded to a plane crash on Main Street in East Hartford (WFSB)

One person was killed in a plane crash in East Hartford in October (Nancy Blackmer)

Police in East Hartford have released their investigative report, including 911 calls, from the deadly plane crash that happened in October.

According to investigators, the plane was intentionally crashed on Main Street in East Hartford on Oct. 11. It happened near Pratt & Whitney.

Feras Freitekh, a Jordanian national and student pilot, was killed.

His instructor, Arian Prevalla, was seriously burned but is recovering.

While investigators said the plane was intentionally brought down, the motive behind it is unclear at this time.

Prevalla, in conversations with investigators, talked about the moments in the cockpit before the East Hartford plane crash. He told Freitekh, according to the report, to give him the controls. However, Freitekh wouldn't let Prevalla take the control and fought with him.

"He mentioned how Freitekh was saying things that didn't make sense, such as he didn't want he didn't want to be a pilot, and that his mom wanted him to fly," according to the report released on Tuesday.

The report states Prevalla said Freitekh was "laughing, joking, and seemed out of place." According to the report, that made Prevalla feel uncomfortable.

Prevalla also said he told him to give him the controllers, but that Freitekh told him more than one "I got it."

Prevalla said he yelled at him to give him the controls. Freitekh wouldn't let Prevalla take the control and fought with him. Prevalla indicated to investigators that "they didn't have enough altitude to recover and the plane turned and flipped."

Freitekh had lived in Illinois, Ohio and Connecticut since moving to the U.S. in 2012. He was on a student visa, that changed to a vocational one. He also attended language school in Toledo. The visa later reverted to the student visa.

