Flip or Flop star causes uproar over Instagram post with daughter

Does you agree with this?

Christina El Moussa stars in the popular HGTV show Flip or Flop and with her post is causing controversy. (Instagram)

A social media post by a reality TV star is causing some uproar.

Christina El Moussa stars in the popular HGTV show Flip or Flop. Moussa stars in the show with husband Trek El Moussa, who she decided to split from earlier this year.

On Thursday afternoon, Christina El Moussa posted a photo of her with her daughter. They were both wearing bathing suits for LSpace by Monica Wise, a swimwear line. Christina El Moussa was also holding a French Bulldog.

Many social media users posted that they were upset that Christina El Moussa would post the photo of herself wearing a tight bikini while near one of her children.

The shoot was also a promotion for bathing suits for LSpace, which upset people on social media.

However, many have come to the defense of Christina El Moussa and her post.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.