DOT donates money to engineering students

The award winning Q-Bridge is now helping New Haven Promise scholars studying engineering in college. (WFSB)

For more than a decade, dozens of engineers worked on the new Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge.

Now their work on the bridge is receiving recognition, which will help pay it forward to future engineers.

The Department of Transportation won a national award for the project, along with $10,000 to give to a nonprofit.

Their choice is the New Haven Promise, a college scholarship program in the Elm City, earmarking it specifically for students who want to become engineers.

"When I was 5 or 6, my mom used to tell the story about whenever I’d see a plane, I’d look up say plane, look up for hours, and was fascinated with how they were built,” said Jevaughn Brodie, a New Haven Promise scholar.

Brodie grew from that curious kid, into a first-generation college student, and is now studying to become an engineer.

"It’s a city that's been with us from day one of the project. A city we worked with block to block, neighbor to neighbor, and in fact one of the workers on the project, was a graduate of New Haven Promise program,” said DOT Commissioner James Redeker.

He added that there is a need for new engineers, as many are retiring.

“It’s time for the new generation bringing new thoughts, ideas and energy. This is a program that can do that,” Redeker said.

"Engineering is a very expensive major, so there are additional fees engineering students have, from their projects, to their materials, to their books. So this will go a long way to help us cover some of those extra expenses that our primary scholarship doesn't necessarily cover,” said Patricia Melton, of New Haven Promise.

The program has been in existence since 2011. It provides up to full tuition at in-state public colleges for New Haven students.

To qualify, they just need to have a “B” average, good attendance, and do community service.

New Haven Promise says there is no restriction, they can use this money for scholars who are already in college, studying engineering, or on future scholars.

