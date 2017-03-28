Neighbors worry about dangerous Bristol intersection

People who live near the intersection said Route 69 sometimes feels a lot more like a highway. (WFSB)

People who live in one Bristol neighborhood are begging drivers to slow down as they make their way through what they're calling a dangerous intersection.

Residents said they've witnessed countless accidents at the corner of West and Race streets, and fear there will only be more if people don't proceed with caution.

The speed limit is just 30 miles per hour, but people who live near the intersection said Route 69 sometimes feels a lot more like a highway.

A woman who walks to work every day posted about the problem on Facebook.

She said it is a miracle she’s never been hit while trying to cross the street.

"They should have a light there or something. People don't pay attention,” said Charlie Jacobs, of Bristol.

Police Lt. Richard Guerrera said from 2011 until now there have been about 10 accidents at that intersection.

He said one is already too many, and speeding is something they closely monitor and enforce.

"We have a speed trailer, so we'll set it up in that area ... and we'll monitor traffic for a few days,” Guerrera said.

If you feel like there's a speeding or traffic problem in your neighborhood, Bristol police say it's important you call them and notify them about the issue.

