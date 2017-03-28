CT Fastrak celebrates two years on Tuesday

Tuesday marked two years since the launch of the CT Fastrak.

Gov. Dannel Malloy joined other state and local officials to celebrate the day with a special ceremony near the Elmwood Station in West Hartford.

CT Fastrak provides service to and from Waterbury, Cheshire, Southington, Bristol and more towns throughout Connecticut.

“As you've heard, 5.5 million riders, a number that no one thought that we would hit this quickly in just two years time,” Malloy said.

He added that the growing number of riders has led to more business and job opportunities along the route.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.