Doctors warn about dangers of DIY slime

There’s a warning for parents about a trendy science project that children are doing themselves lately.

Slime is something you may recall from kids’ programs in the 1990's, or you can find it next to the play dough in the toy section.

But, it seems more kids are making it themselves, but if it isn't done correctly, it can be dangerous.

"My 4-year-old son loves it. It's all over the house he wants me to buy it for him all the time. It gets on my couch I find it everywhere,” said Jessica Jones, of Plainville.

There are “Do it yourself” videos all over the internet, but a mother from Rockland, Ma., said her 11-year-old daughter was burned from an ingredient used to make homemade slime.

"She was like crying in pain, ‘my hands hurt, my hands hurt,’ and we looked at them and they were covered in blisters,” said Kathleen’s mother Siobhan Quinn.

Her daughter is now recovering from second and third degree burns on her hands.

Doctors said the prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the homemade slime, is responsible. The acid can literally dissolve the skin.

Hartford Hospital’s Dr. John Delgado said, Borax can cause problems if not diluted properly.

"Borax is just a simple skin irritant so like anything else if you are exposed to too much of it or high concentration it will cause irritation,” Delgado said.

If you are overexposed, you should wash your hands immediately with lots of water or call the poison center.

Dr. Delgado also said this is a project kids have been doing for generations with proper oversight.

You can use water, glue, food coloring, and corn starch or liquid starch, instead of Borax.

Local toy stores also offer an assortment of slime that range in consistency and color. They also offer kits to make your own concoctions.

But safety is always the priority.

