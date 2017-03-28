PD: Multiple children witnessed deadly shooting in Hartford

Hartford police spent Tuesday night investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.

It happened in the area of 265 Washington St., in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot, across the street from the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located 29-year-old Oscar Salgado, of Hartford, lying on the outside of the business.

Police said Salgado was rushed to Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Salgado died shortly after 7:30 p.m.

There were also multiple children who witnessed the shooting, police said.

"It's a difficult circumstance. We have detectives that are well versed in this type of thing and they're the ones that will be dealing with the kids," said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Just about a mile-and-a-half away from the scene, as investigators worked to track down a suspect, city leaders and community members met to discuss ways to stop the violence.

"We were just at a meeting where so many people that had great energy great ideas and great commitment to stop the violence and stop the cycle of what's going on in this city and that makes what happened here all the more impactful," Foley said.

Mayor Luke Bronin says the challenge is channeling this talk into action, as soon as possible.

"We've got a lot of folks talking about mobilizing their churches, mobilizing their community, mobilizing organizations in which there involved in that's gotta be a big part of this," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear, but police believe it is drug related. The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is assuming the investigation.

