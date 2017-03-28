West Hartford neighborhood to allow food trucks

There's something new cooking in West Hartford, as food trucks will soon roll into town for business.

A town hall meeting was held on Tuesday, where the town council approved an ordinance for food trucks in town.

The trucks are now allowed to set up for business in the Elmwood section of West Hartford, on New Park Avenue.

"I’ve seen them work really well, they are a draw for people that want a quick meal for a diverse group of people whether it be parents with young children or a big group of people that want different food at an affordable price, and I think it's a unique dynamic,” said West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.

About a dozen people showed up for the meeting, many of them food truck operators, to talk about their passion for the food business and their hope that the council would allow them to get their mobile restaurant off the ground in West Hartford.

The ordinance also includes a “Food Truck Park,” where up to five trucks can stay parked in the designated area from 10 a.m. -11 p.m.

The food trucks would have to park at least 500 feet away from actual restaurants.

"I like the idea we are away from businesses,” said Clover Marsh, a food truck operator.

Despite those reassurances, that there is room for all, not everyone was on board with the idea of mobile restaurants in West Hartford.

Some restaurant owners say it will hurt the bottom line.

"I oppose the food truck park because it's like an open air restaurant, the other concern I have is if it’s good for the Elwood area it should be good for the entire town of West Hartford,” said Chris Foley.

Council members voted 8-1 on Tuesday.

The food trucks may also set up for business on a property if they get permission by the establishment.

