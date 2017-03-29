Delays continue after banana truck rollover in Waterbury

A truck carrying 44,000 pounds of bananas rolled over on I-84 east in Waterbury. (State police photo)

A truck carrying 44,000 pounds of bananas rolled over in Waterbury.

According to state police, the truck rolled over early Wednesday morning on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 by the exit 18 entrance ramp.

Troopers said minor injuries were reported.

The right lane and the ramp from Chase Parkway were closed. As of 6 a.m. however, only the ramp to Chase Parkway remained closed.

Still, delays were reported.

There's no word on a cause.

