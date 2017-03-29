PD: Woman, 12-year-old, teen were victims in New Britain shooting

A second scene was reported on Olive Street in New Britain. (WFSB photo)

Three people were shot at a home on Newington Avenue in New Britain on Wednesday morning. (WFSB photo)

Police continue to comb through home on Newington Ave. in New Britain following a shooting. (WFSB photo)

A triple shooting in New Britain on Wednesday morning happened after the suspect and a boy got in a dispute involving school, officials said.

The shooting sent nearby schools and a hospital in Hartford into lockdowns.

A woman, a 12-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old were transported to local hospitals for gunshot injuries, according to police. All of them are expected to be okay.

(It was previously reported by police that two adults and one 12-year-old were shot, however they later corrected themselves)

Police said they are searching for the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jermaine Tywane Scott. Police consider him "armed and dangerous." He is described as standing 5'9" tall and weighing 215 pounds.

The shooting happened on Newington Avenue near East Street in New Britain, right near the Newington town line. Police were called to the address at 7 a.m.

Sources told Eyewitness News said an unidentified 12-year-old boy got involved in a dispute with Scott. That's when sources said the mom got involved and then the shooting happened. The boy is a student in New Britain.

"It's nerve-racking for your neighborhood to see it like this, I've never seen as much police presence," Sylvia Smith, who lives in the area, said.

Newington Avenue was closed for most of the morning. It reopened around the noon hour; however, police were still combing through the scene of the crime.

A second scene related to the incident is on Olive Street in New Britain. Police said they believe they located the suspect's car there.

"[Scott] fled the area prior to our arrival," said Capt. Thomas Steck, New Britain police.

Officers appeared to be focused on a specific house on Olive Street, along with a car. SWAT team members went door-to-door in the area.

Police said they believe Scot took a CT Fastrak bus, which prompted New Britain police to contact departments in other communities.

The search even stemmed to New Haven, where a woman said police searched her Thompson Street home.

"They tell me apparently somebody was in the house and it was regarding that shooting that was this morning in New Britain," said Milagros Narvez. "They showed me the picture and they asked me if I seen the guy and I said 'yes, I've seen him, he's from this neighborhood'."

Along with the three victims, a fourth person was said to be in the home. Police said it was a child who was not hurt.

"We expect all three victims to make a full recovery," Steck said.

Police believe Scott had a relationship with the women who was shot. He also lived in the home.

"We have spoken with our partners in another agency where he does have a criminal record," Steck said. "There is a criminal history that includes violence."

Police said Scott has no criminal history in the City of New Britain.

However, in 2010, Scott was charged with the murder of the son of a former New Haven firefighter.

Reports show one of Scott’s relatives gave a strong statement to police, but backed off those claims in front of a jury.

Scott wasn't convicted, but the judge sentenced Scott on criminal possession of a firearm.

He got five years and after serving more than 95 percent of his sentence, Scott got out two years ago.

With his violent past, police are searching multiple cities to bring him in.

The incident on Wednesday happened near the Chamberlain Elementary School, though officials said the school was not involved. The school remained open; however, it was one of those placed in a modified lockdown.

"The safety of our students, families and staff members are of the utmost importance to us and we made a careful decision on how to proceed with opening Chamberlain and nearby schools," Superintendent for New Britain Public Schools Nancy Sarra said in a statement on Wednesday.

The modified lockdown started just before 9 a.m. and meant that "students and staff were free to move around the school but parents and visitors would not be allowed to go past the main office."

A police officer was stationed inside the entry way to greet parents and visitors during Wednesday morning. An officer remained at that location throughout the remainder of the school day.

Sarra said social workers and school psychologists were brought to Chamberlain school to help assist teachers with questions and students deal with the situation.

The other school that was locked down was the CCMC School on John Downey Drive.

"We do have an added police presence at those schools," Steck said.

The Dattco bus company said it was rerouted buses to the school.

Sarra said they have remained in contact with the police department and mayor's office.

Neighbors in the area said they watched police comb their neighborhood in stunned silence.

"Minutes after, it was just a whole slew of cars, action and everything [along with] fire trucks, ambulance," said Jodi Piece of New Britain.

In connection with the shooting, officials at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford confirmed to Eyewitness News that the emergency department at the hospital was in lockdown. It has since been lifted.

"That firearm has not been recovered," Steck said. "[Scott] should be considered armed and dangerous. We're asking people to call, not approach him."

Scott is facing several charges, including attempt to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a high capacity magazine. The arrest warrant has a $1 million set bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.

