Police: Body of missing hiker found Wednesday

Arthur Williams went for a hike on the Metacomet Trail on Saturday and never returned. (Plainville police photo)

A 64-year-old man, who went missing while hiking in Plainville over the weekend, was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Arthur Williams, of Plainville, went hiking on Saturday afternoon, but he never returned.

Police said his body was found in the woods on Wednesday. It was spotted by the state police helicopter.

His family described Williams as an experienced hiker, so he wasn't reported missing until Sunday.

A massive search effort was underway in an effort to locate Williams, who had last been seen walking on North Mountain Road in New Britain. That's the Pinnacle Mountain area near the Metacomet Trail.

On Wednesday afternoon, Williams' family was notified about his death. His body was found off North Mountain Road in New Britain. The medical examiner was called to the scene to determine cause and manner of death.

Earlier in the week, Frank Williams, son of Arthur Williams, had coordinated a search from the Connecticut Commons shopping area on New Britain Avenue in Plainville. The family asked for volunteers to help with the search on Wednesday.

His family said Williams did not carry a cell phone with him when he went hiking.

A drone was used in the woods to help with the search, and would be used in areas that police could not get to from the ground.

State Police Trooper One and police K9s helped with the search on Wednesday.

