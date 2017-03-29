Fishery managers voice marine monument concerns to Trump

The leaders of eight regional councils that manage fisheries are reaching out to President Donald Trump. (CBS photo)

The leaders of eight regional councils that manage fisheries are reaching out to President Donald Trump to express concern over the creation of marine monuments, such as one in the ocean off of New England.

President Barack Obama created the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument last year. It's made up of nearly 5,000 square miles of habitat, and is very unpopular with many commercial fishermen.

The regional councils' senior leaders sent a letter to Trump this month that says marine monuments that prohibit fishing have "disrupted" their ability to manage fisheries in a way that protects both ecosystems and seafood resources.

Marine monuments have also been targeted by some Republicans in Congress who say they were created without enough local input.

