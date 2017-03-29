PD: CT woman left 5-year-old, 8-month-old alone in car

Regina Siegel is accused of leaving two children alone in a car while she went into a store. (Milford Police Department)

A woman was accused of leaving two children alone in a car while she went into a store in Milford on Tuesday evening.

Police arrested 33-year-old Regina Siegel, of Milford, after officers responded to a parking lost on Boston Post Road around 5:30 p.m.

In the vehicle, police said they found a 5-year-old child and 8-month-old child alone. Siegel was later said to be in a store.

The children are OK.

Siegel is facing risk of injury charges. She was released on the promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on April 25.

