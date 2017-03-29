Woman killed in Ashford crash

A 24-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Ashford on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Route 44 around 9:30 a.m.

Part of Route 44 has been closed all day as crews conduct their investigation.

The woman killed has been identified as Ashley Ryba, of Pomfret.

Her car collided with a truck after it hit a metal guardrail, Connecticut State Police said.

