Woman killed in Ashford crash

A 24-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Ashford on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Route 44 around 9:30 a.m.
Part of Route 44 has been closed all day as crews conduct their investigation.
The woman killed has been identified as Ashley Ryba, of Pomfret.
Her car collided with a truck after it hit a metal guardrail, Connecticut State Police said.
To follow traffic updates in your area, click here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.