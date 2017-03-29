Lockdown lifted at Greenwich High School

Greenwich High School was placed into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Numerous officers were called to the building on Hillside Road around 1 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted by 3 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said no other schools were involved in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

