Bull the bull has been found in Harwinton

Bull the bull spent four days on the lam. (iWitness photo)

He'd been on the lam and was even pulled over, but as of Wednesday, a missing bull was back home.

Bull the bull has been spotted scampering around Harwinton by drivers and animal control officers alike over the past four days.

He was found on Meadowview Drive heading into a land trust on Wednesday.

Harwinton animal control and Bull's owner showed up and herded the animal back home.

Bull's owner said he had been on the loose since Sunday afternoon. He had taken off into some woods near his home.

