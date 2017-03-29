UConn building given 'all clear' after students told to stay in place

Students on University of Connecticut campus were told to shelter in place on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Oak Hall at the University of Connecticut in Storrs has been given the "all clear" after students inside were told to shelter in place on Wednesday.

Around 4:15 p.m., police received a call from a person inside Oak Hall, an academic building on campus, saying they overheard a "concerning conversation."

School officials did not call it a "threat" but said they had everyone inside "shelter in place" so police could do a sweep of the building.

Emergency crews searched the building and did not find anything that would indicate danger to the campus.

School officials said classes starting before 6 p.m. in Oak Hall were canceled, but classes starting at 6 p.m. and later will take place. No other buildings or class schedules were affected.

