State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport

Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport on Wednesday (DoingItLocal.com)

Connecticut State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

The Bridgeport police spokesperson confirmed the officer-involved shooting. It happened around 8 p.m. on Woodmont Avenue near Peet Street.

State police have taken over the investigation, and said the person shot was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

No police officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

State Police detectives investigating Bridgeport police-involved shooting on Woodmont Ave. Suspect transported to hospital, no officers shot — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 30, 2017

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.