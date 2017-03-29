PD: Man stole more than $1,000 of products from Target, CVS

Police say this man stole more than $1,000 of products from Target and CVS (Waterford Police)

Police in Waterford are looking for a man who stole more than $300 worth of baby formula from Target.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the man stole 20 12-ounce cans of baby formula, valued at a total $335.80.

The same suspect is accused of stealing more than $700 worth of Rogaine products from CVS, only about 20 minutes after the Target theft.

Police said the CVS manager said the same suspect has hit several CVS stores in Connecticut and Rhode Island along the I-95 corridor.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford police at (860)442-9451.

