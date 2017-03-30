Friday's storm will bring rain, sleet, snow

Don't put away those boots and shovels just yet.

A storm system is expected to bring rain, sleet and accumulating snow to parts of the state on Friday into Saturday.

As a result, an Early Warning Weather Day has been declared in advance of Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of northern Connecticut, from 2 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Clouds will begin to overspread the state by Thursday night.

"A long duration storm will ramp up during the day tomorrow. I don’t expect too many problems for the morning commute, although there will be snow, sleet, and rain falling in parts of the state," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Temperatures will be above freezing in most locations, and many roads will be wet.

The the Department of Transportation had already pre-treated the roads on Thursday, so the impact to the Friday morning commute should be minimal.

DePrest said for most of the state, a change to all rain appears likely.

Precipitation becomes heavier during the afternoon.

Temperatures on Friday will range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said milder air will be pulled in, which will change any snow or sleet over to rain during the day throughout much of the state; however, frozen precipitation may hold on longer in northern Connecticut.

For the higher elevations closer to the Massachusetts border, like northeast and northwestern Connecticut, snow and sleet could accumulate. The time frame for that is Friday night into Saturday morning.

"What we're forecasting accumulation-wise is little-to-none for southern and coastal Connecticut," Dixon said. "Head a little bit further inland along the [Interstate] 84 corridor, we're looking at a coating to 2 inches. Some of the higher elevations of northeastern Connecticut could see 2 inches or more. We could see a pocket of 2 to 6 inches for the northern half of Litchfield County."

DePrest said rain, sleet and snow will linger through Saturday morning, but the state will start to dry out during the afternoon.

"We might get a peek at the sun before the day is over, but it going to be breezy and chilly with highs 38-45," DePrest said.

Temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s on Saturday night.

Sunday is looking much better, with partly sunny skies. It will be breezy with temperatures between 48 and 55 degrees.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.