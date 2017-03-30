Officer-involved Bridgeport shooting involved 2 teen suspects

Two armed teenage suspects were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport late Wednesday night, according to state police.

An 18-year-old suspect was shot and brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

They said he had been armed when an officer fired at him.

It happened a little after 7 a.m. near 436 Woodmont Ave.

The 18-year-old was identified as Austin Carr, of Bridgeport.

Police said there have been a string of robberies in that area.

State police, which are investigating, said an altercation happened and one Bridgeport detective fired their gun. The suspect was hit in the face.

A woman living nearby said her roommate heard the gunshots.

"Being in a house with five girls just by ourselves was really scary because we didn't even know if we could go outside or if we were safe," said Christina Masciale.

The second suspect is 16 years old and is in custody, troopers said. He was not hurt.

State police's major crimes unit is investigating. Police seized facsimile firearms from Carr and the other teen.

The names of the officers involved have not yet been released.

However, troopers said the detective who fired the shot is a 5 year veteran of the force.

