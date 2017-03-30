Robber makes off with cash from Newington convenience store

The search is on for a robbery suspect who struck a convenience store in Newington early Thursday morning.

It happened at the 7-Eleven at 461 New Britain Ave. just after 5:35 a.m.

Police said a man wearing all black showed a handgun and made off with an unknown amount of cash.

They said he fled toward New Britain.

He was described as being of "average" height and weight. He wore a black hoodie, a dark mask, gloves, blue jeans and sneakers.

A K9 unit helped with the search, but the suspect wasn't found.

The clerk was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445.

