Search continues for man who shot 2 children and a woman in New Britain

The hunt for a suspect who shot two children and a woman in New Britain continues on Thursday.

According to sources, 36-year-old Jermaine Scott got into an argument with one of the victims, a 12-year-old.

The mother of the 12-year-old became involved and that's when the shooting happened, sources said.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Newington Avenue.

All of the victims are expected to be okay. Another child, who is under the age of 2, was in the home when the shooting happened and has since been placed with family.

"In error, it was previously reported that two adults and one juvenile were shot," police said in a news release. "We are confirming the victims are one adult and two juveniles ages 12 and 17."

Police said Scott had a relationship with a woman in the home. She called 911 for help on Wednesday morning. According to the 911 calls, she told the dispatcher she had been shot in the stomach, along with another victim. A third was shot in the leg.

Later in the day on Wednesday, police said their search for Scott took them to New Haven where they raided a home on Thompson Street. Scott was thought to have been hiding inside.

"I was put into one of the cars and they tell me what was going on," said Milagros Narvez of New Haven. "It was very scary."

He was not found; however, he was said to frequent New Haven.

Scott is considered armed and dangerous.

"We are employing everything we can in an attempt to locate him based on what's been reported to us, we believe he is a very dangerous individual and we use any tactics to take him into custody," said New Britain Police Capt. Thomas Steck.

He is described as standing 5'9" tall and weighing 215 pounds.

Scott also has an extensive criminal record.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact New Britain police.

