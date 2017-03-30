Willimantic police urge victims to report 'skimming' incidents

Police in Willimantic said they're looking into reports from several people who have had funds disappear from their bank accounts after the use of an ATM card.

They said they were able to seize a "skimming" device from a local ATM. It's currently being analyzed.

Police said the device is placed over an ATM or debit card insert and a new keyboard is also placed over the existing one.

The victim then inserts their card and completes their transaction.

Afterward, the skimming device is removed and the victims' information is in the hands of thieves.

In most cases, police said the bank notifies the victims of unauthorized use and the funds can be reimbursed.

They said that though the funds may be restored, victims should still contact their local police department so the incidents can be investigated.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Eric Dean of the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135, extension 324.

