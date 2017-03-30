Wanted man arrested by Plainfield police

Jasen Eldridge was wanted for charges of failing to appear in court in Rhode Island. (Plainfield police photo)

A man wanted for charges out of Rhode Island was apprehended by police in Plainfield.

Police said they arrested 44-year-old Jasen Eldridge on Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m.

They said a patrol officer on Main Street in Plainfield saw a woman and a man having some sort of fight in a vehicle. The woman eventually left and the driver of the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed toward North Main Street.

The officer recognized the driver as Eldridge from a previous police interaction.

Eldridge went into an apartment complex on North Main Street but fled on foot as the officer approached.

He was found a short distance away, police said.

Police said they learned the Eldridge had a warrant out for his arrest from Rhode Island for failing to appear in court.

He was supposed to appear on four charges, three of which were felonies, police said.

Police also said that his driver's license was suspended.

Eldridge admitted to fleeing because of the license suspension and out of state charges, police said.

He was held on a $11,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday in Danielson.

