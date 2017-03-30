Naugatuck police serve arrest warrants to suspect in 3 robberies

Michael Harris is accused of robbing three Naugatuck businesses in separate dates. (Naugatuck police photo)

A man in faces multiple charges following the robberies of three separate businesses on separate dates.

Police arrested Michael Harris, 29, on three warrants.

They said he robbed the Cork n Keg Wine & Liquor store on Rubber Avenue on Nov. 29. Harris had a handgun at the time and demanded money.

For that case, police charged him with first-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny.

On Dec. 5, Harris robbed the Subway restaurant on Old Waterbury Turnpike, police said. He again showed a gun.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.

The third robbery happened on Dec. 28 at a DP Mart on New Haven Road.

Harris is accused of again showing the gun and demanding money from the clerk.

The charges in that case were first-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny.

Harris faced a judge for all three cases on Wednesday in Waterbury.

