Naugatuck police serve arrest warrants to suspect in 3 robberies

Michael Harris is accused of robbing three Naugatuck businesses in separate dates. (Naugatuck police photo) Michael Harris is accused of robbing three Naugatuck businesses in separate dates. (Naugatuck police photo)
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -

A man in faces multiple charges following the robberies of three separate businesses on separate dates.

Police arrested Michael Harris, 29, on three warrants.

They said he robbed the Cork n Keg Wine & Liquor store on Rubber Avenue on Nov. 29. Harris had a handgun at the time and demanded money.

For that case, police charged him with first-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny.

On Dec. 5, Harris robbed the Subway restaurant on Old Waterbury Turnpike, police said. He again showed a gun.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.

The third robbery happened on Dec. 28 at a DP Mart on New Haven Road.

Harris is accused of again showing the gun and demanding money from the clerk.

The charges in that case were first-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny.

Harris faced a judge for all three cases on Wednesday in Waterbury.

